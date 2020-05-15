Judge denies Pastor's request for restraining order, preliminary injunction against Gov. Edwards stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE — The Pastor of Life Tabernacle Church was denied a temporary restraining order against Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order Friday, May 15.

Pastor Tony Spell, the leader of Life Tabernacle Church, has defied the statewide stay-at-home order and held several Sunday services amid growing coronavirus cases.

Spell was charged in April after he flagrantly defied the state's stay-at-home order by holding services at Life Tabernacle Church. He was arrested April 21 after he allegedly came just feet away from running over a protester while driving a church bus.

Police warned Spell that he would find himself back in jail if he again failed to heed the governor's stay-at-home order.

On May 15, U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson of the Middle District of Louisiana denied Rev. Tony Spell’s motion for a Temporary Restraining Order against Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order, which was issued in March to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana and expired May 14.

Gov. Edwards’ Executive Counsel Matthew Block issued the following statement:

“Judge Jackson’s ruling supports what we have long said – that the Governor’s Stay at Home order was lawful, necessary and issued under the most dire of circumstances, with Louisiana facing widespread illness and loss of life from the dangerous spread of COVID-19. As both a lawyer and a man of strong faith, Governor Edwards carefully issued his Stay at Home order to put in reasonable mitigation measures that allowed for worship while still protecting the public’s health. He undertook this order as a last resort to protect the lives of the people of Louisiana. Further, Judge Jackson recognized that the Governor’s order to move the state to Phase 1 of the recovery from this pandemic allows for even greater opportunities for churches all across this state to connect with their communities.”

