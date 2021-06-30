Judge denies Britney Spears' request to end conservatorship

Photo: CNN

LOS ANGELES - The judge presiding over Britney Spears' case has denied a motion to remove her father as the co-conservator over her estate, ABC News reports.

The judge said her father Jamie will remain in control of Spears' finances and business decisions, "At least for now."

The decision comes just a week after the singer's shocking testimony, where she claimed the conservatorship was abusive and exploitative. Spears claimed in her testimony that she was being forced to preform in Vegas, took medications against her will, and is not allowed to get married or have another child.

Those claims are now under investigation.

"Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that that the court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears' testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken," the documents said.

Britney has been under a conservatorship with her father since 2008.