Judge delays Donald Trump's hush money sentencing indefinitely

The judge overseeing President-Elect Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial has adjourned his sentencing indefinitely.

Judge Juan Merchan also agreed to hold off on making on decision regarding Trump's presidential immunity until after he reviews the court filings, CNN reported.

Merchan granted Trump's request to file a motion to dismiss the case, but did not set a new sentencing date or make any further statements regarding the delay.