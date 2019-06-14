Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash

BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge deputy involved in a deadly crash back in April has broken his silence.

Former deputy Alberto Casco expressed remorse Friday, shortly after Judge Don Johnson ruled no wrongdoing was done at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Casco had an outstanding warrant in East Baton Rouge Parish on the night he struck and killed a pedestrian walking on LA 1. Despite that, the deputy was not arrested by law enforcement at the scene.

Weeks later, Sheriff Mike Cazes told a judge his department had no knowledge of any warrants that would have led to an arrest. The judge said there was a problem with the system used to communicate warrants from one agency to another, and nothing nefarious appeared to have happened.

Sheriff Cazes said communication has been a problem for years.

"The biggest thing is you got the state of Louisiana, the driver's bureau, the insurance companies... Everybody's got different agencies involved and you got human errors," Cazes said. "I mean, that's going to be a problem."

While law enforcement was unable to find an outstanding warrant the morning of the crash, the WBRZ Investigative Unit found it during a search of courthouse records.

"The truth came out today," Cazes said. "I mean if law enforcement didn't know it, I don't know how Channel 2 found out about it."

Casco was fired from the sheriff's office after the crash. He told WBRZ Friday that he feels for the family of the victim, Clyde Robertson.

"I'm truly sorry. It is definitely something that I will have to live with for the rest of my life, and there's nothing that I can say or do to fix what I've done," Casco said.

Casco still has several traffic violations to resolve in court next month.