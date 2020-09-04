88°
Judge Chip Moore back home from hospital after lengthy fight with coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - After spending nearly two months in the hospital due to the coronavirus, Judge Chip Moore is finally back home to ride out the rest of his recovery.
Moore's family shared an update Friday saying the 19th district judge was finally out of the hospital.
The judge was first hospitalized in early July with the virus. His stay led to an unexpected conflict later that month when another local judge ruled that Moore could not qualify for re-election while he was hospitalized. Moore was able to qualify for the fall election after the state Supreme Court sided with him.
All of the potential challengers for Moore's seat have since dropped out of the race.
