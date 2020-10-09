73°
Judge blocks Alabama from ending Planned Parenthood funding

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 28 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

MONTGOMERY - A federal judge has blocked Alabama's effort to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Wednesday issued an order directing the state to restore funding to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood Southeast took Alabama to federal court, arguing the state didn't have a legal reason to end the Medicaid provider agreements with the two clinics in the state.

The ruling was the latest victory for Planned Parenthood in recent clashes with Republicans over funding.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said in August that he was terminating Medicaid agreements with the clinics. Bentley cited the hidden camera footage shot by anti-abortion activists that implied some clinics were selling fetal tissue to researchers.

Susan Watson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, called the decision a victory for women.

