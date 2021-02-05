Judge approves woman's request to vacation to Mexico after storming US Capitol

Photo: Tim Fischer/AP News

A woman arrested in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol will be able to vacation to Mexico, a judge has decided.

Jenny Cudd is currently facing five charges total, including entering a restricted building and violent or disorderly conduct after attending a riot on Capitol Hill in January. She was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, under the condition that she would not travel outside of the country unless permitted by a judge.

Shortly after her release, Cudd had her lawyer send in a formal request for her to go on a work trip to the Riviera Maya from Feb. 18 to 21.

"This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses," her lawyer wrote.

DC District Court Judge Trevor McFadden approved Cudd's request Friday, noting that she did not pose a flight risk and had no prior criminal history.