Jrue Holiday scores 28 as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 125-111

3 hours 46 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2020 Jan 28, 2020 January 28, 2020 10:44 PM January 28, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Pelicans beat the Cavaliers 125 to 111.

Holiday was one of 5 Pelicans that finished with double figures. Zion Williamson played a career high 30 minutes and scored 14 points and added 9 rebounds.

Up next the Pelicans will host Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the Smoothie King Center on Friday.

Tip off is set for 7PM

