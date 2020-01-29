53°
Jrue Holiday scores 28 as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 125-111
Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Pelicans beat the Cavaliers 125 to 111.
Jrue Holiday: 6'3", 205 lbs.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 29, 2020
Kevin Love: 6'8, 250 lbs.
All fight ?? #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/GXskzfPfCs
Holiday was one of 5 Pelicans that finished with double figures. Zion Williamson played a career high 30 minutes and scored 14 points and added 9 rebounds.
Up next the Pelicans will host Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the Smoothie King Center on Friday.
Tip off is set for 7PM
