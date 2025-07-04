JP's Fourth celebrations: The Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - It's the Fourth of July! This year, WBRZ's John Pastorek is sharing his favorite ways to celebrate Independence Day around the capital city.

First, it's in the heart of the city itself: the Old State Capitol.

For the first time, the Old State Capitol will be open on the Fourth of July. Executive Director of the Capitol Mary Durusau says it's something new the team is trying and that it's like a sort of birthday present to the community.

The Old State Capitol is a free museum, and being open on Friday gives residents a chance to take in some Louisianian and American history before it gets dark and fireworks are abound.