Josh Smith's go-ahead home run in 8th lifts LSU past Texas A&M, 2-1

BATON ROUGE - LSU short stop Josh Smith clobbered a go-ahead solo-shot in the eighth inning to propel No. 9 LSU to a 2-1 win against Texas A&M on Friday night. Smith's fourth home run of the season came on a first pitch fastball from Bryce Miller and he didn't miss it.

“I’m not the type of guy to be the villain,” Smith said, “but in this situation, the crowd like this, emotions got to be. I hit a ball good.”

After being shutout for six innings, LSU caught a huge break in the seventh courtesy of an error from A&M right fielder Jonathan Ducoff. Brandt Broussard hit what looked to be a routine fly-ball out, instead, the ball went right off Ducoff's glove and rolled away. Broussard hit the gas and turned it into a two-error inside the park home run after the throw home missed the cut off man.

“I was trying to hit it on the ground because I’m not a strong guy,” Broussard said. “Even though I hit those balls well, they were outs. Trying to hit the ball on ground somehow made me pop it up even more.”

On the hill ace right-hander Zack Hess turned in six innings of one run baseball. He struck out five Aggies and walked three and lowered his season ERA down to 3.71.

Reliever Trent Vietmeier was the next man up for LSU, he blanked the Aggies in 1.1 innings with a strikeout. Meanwhile Devin Fontenot improves to 4-0 on the season after shutting out Texas A&M in the final 1.2 innings.

LSU and Texas A&M will play a doubleheader Saturday with game one at 2 p.m. and game two at 7 p.m