73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jordan Spieth wins British Open for third career major championship

6 years 2 months 3 days ago Sunday, July 23 2017 Jul 23, 2017 July 23, 2017 12:48 PM July 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

SOUTHPORT, England - Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.
  
Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots - the same margin he started the day with - after a final round 1-under-69.
  
He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.
  
Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days