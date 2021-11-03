69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jon Batiste to represent La. on 'Celebration Gator' float at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

1 hour 29 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, November 03 2021 Nov 3, 2021 November 03, 2021 12:03 PM November 03, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Paula Jones

MANHATTAN, New York — The Big Apple's annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be full of Louisiana flavor as a 60-feet long alligator-themed float designed to highlight the southern state's rich heritage rolls through Manhattan on November 25.

It's only appropriate that an award-winning musician from Louisiana ride the float as a representative of the state where jazz was born. 

During a Wednesday morning interview with WWL-TV, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed that New Orleans-native, Academy Award, and Golden Globe winner Jon Batiste will be the musical talent on Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials hope the combination of Batiste's talent and the celebratory float will inspire onlookers to take a trip to the land of jazz, Mardi Gras, and Cajun-Creole cuisine.

Nungesser said the float was created to be bright and colorful so as to "get people excited for Louisiana." 

According to WWL, Macy's chose Batiste from a list of entertainers compiled by the state.

Trending News

Nungesser praised Batiste as a great ambassador for the state, saying, "We are so excited that we could get a Louisiana homegrown into that parade."

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. and continue until 12 noon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days