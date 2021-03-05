Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered to eligible Livingston residents, Saturday

LIVINGSTON - A Friday (March 5) morning news release from the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security states that Janssen/Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine will be administered to eligible members of the public at the Livingston Parish Health Unit (20399 Government Blvd., Livingston, LA 70754) on Saturday, March 6th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say that walk-ups will not be accepted and anyone interested in receiving the vaccine must register online at https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

Click here for additional information on vaccination efforts in Louisiana.