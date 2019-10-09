Johnson & Johnson to shell out $8 billion after male breast growth is linked to drug, Risperdal

Pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson must pay a total of $8 billion in punitive damages to a man who claims the company didn't warn young men that the drug, Risperdal could cause breast growth.

Nicholas Murray, a 26-year-old who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, decided to begin taking the antipsychotic shortly after his diagnosis. It was then that he began to develop breasts.

Murray's lawyer's, Tom Kline and Jason Itkin, said in a statement, the "jury told Johnson & Johnson that its actions were deliberate and malicious."

This is not Murray's first win in the case against the company behind Risperdal. He was originally awarded $680,000 in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.