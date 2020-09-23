Johnson & Johnson's unique, single-dose COVID vaccine begins Phase 3 trials

Phase 3 trials for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 U.S. vaccine candidate begins Wednesday, CNN reports.

The single-dose vaccine which was created by was developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will be administered to a maximum of 60,000 adult participants at nearly 215 sites in the US and internationally.

Other vaccine candidates from Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca require two doses, and Johnson & Johnson's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels told reporters the fact that their company's vaccine is administered in a single-dose is likely to expedite results.

"We're convinced that a single dose could be very efficacious," said Stoffels.

According to CNN, initial findings from the vaccine's Phase 1/2 trials in the United States and Belgium suggest that a single dose of the vaccine provokes an immune response and is safe enough to move into large-scale trials.

The Phase 3 trial will be carried out via a partnership with Operation Warp Speed, which is the federal government's coronavirus vaccine effort.

The trials will run in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa and the United States.

The company says if the vaccine is proven safe and effective, it expects to be able to produce a billion doses a year with the first doses ready for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration by early 2021.

Johnson & Johnson is now the fourth company to begin large-scale clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.