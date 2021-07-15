Johnson & Johnson recalls certain sunscreens after discovering they contain carcinogen

Johnson & Johnson is issuing a voluntary recall of five Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen lines in the United States after finding they contained low levels of benzene, which is not an ingredient in the products, CNN reports.

The company is investigating how the carcinogen got into its sunscreens and is warning customers who've purchased the products to throw them out.

The affected products include:

-Neutrogena Beach Defense

-Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport

-Neutrogena Invisible Daily

-Neutrogena Ultra Sheer

-Aveeno Protect + Refresh.

Johnson & Johnson said it is concerned about the presence of benzene because it is a chemical compound that "could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure."

That said, the company also explained that the level of benzene found in the sunscreens "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

Johnson & Johnson added that it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

CNN reports that the company issued the following statement regarding the recall: "We are working to remove these products from the market and will provide consumers with a refund."

Click here for more information on the voluntary recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).