John Paul Funes, former OLOL Foundation's chief fundraiser, sentenced to 33 months in federal prison

6 hours 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 5:47 AM October 24, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  John Paul Funes, once acting as Our Lady of the Lake Foundation's chief fundraiser, has been sentenced to 33 months in Federal prison following his conviction for wire fraud and money laundering. 

Funes was in court on Thursday morning, with Judge John W. deGravelles delivering his sentencing. After the sentencing, Funes presented a cashiers check for $796, 309.

In addition to 33 months behind bars, Funes will be required to serve two years of supervised release and pay an additional fine of $50,000.

According to admissions made during his plea, Funes executed a scheme to defraud the non-profit known as Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, and during Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Court determined that Funes's criminal activities caused a specific loss of $796,309.

Bryan A. Vorndran of FBI New Orleans, one of the agencies directing the investigation into the fraudulent scheme, made the following statement regarding the Funes sentencing, “John Paul Funes betrayed Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, its donors, and the Baton Rouge community by embezzling funds that were intended to benefit the area's sick and injured children. The FBI New Orleans Field Office, along with the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division and U.S. Secret Service, will continue to vigorously investigate and hold those accountable who illegally profit at the expense of our community's institutions.”

Funes is scheduled to report to prison on December 2.

