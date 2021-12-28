75°
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

57 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, December 28 2021 Dec 28, 2021 December 28, 2021 6:25 PM December 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: USA Today

Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

