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John K. Pierre named chancellor of Southern University Law Center
BATON ROUGE - Officials named a new chancellor for the Southern University Law Center Friday.
The SUS Board named John K. Pierre to become the seventh chancellor of the Southern University Law Center.
Pierre is currently serving as interim SULC chancellor. He was one of four finalist selected by the 14-member search committe.
SU System President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said Pierre is ably prepared to lead teh law center.
"I am truly honored and humbled by the opportunity presented to me," Pierre said. "Thank you for your confidence in me."
Pierre became the interim chancellor in July 2015. He has been a faculty member of the Southern Law Center since 1990.
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Pierre earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern University in 1980. He earned his master's degree in tax accounting from Texas Tech University in 1982. He received his juris doctor degree from the Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law in 1985.
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