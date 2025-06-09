83°
John Foster coming to the Texas Club in August

BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol runner-up and local star John Foster will be headed to Baton Rouge to play the Texas Club in August. 

Foster will be headlining the show on Aug. 2 with openers Lauren Lee Band & Connor Martin. 

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. For more details on the show, click here. 

