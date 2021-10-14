John Deere workers go on strike, shuttering operations at 11 U.S. plants

A number of John Deere employees are going on strike in a demand for higher wages.

According to CNN, nearly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union joined the organized effort against the Illinois-based farm and construction equipment maker early Thursday morning.

The average production worker at Deere reportedly made about $60,000 last year. But in light of recent pandemic-related economic problems in the U.S., employees would like to see a significant increase in pay.

On Monday, Deere reportedly offered the UAW workers a five percent boost in pay, and six percent for some, as well as a package that would include better retirement benefits for existing employees.

Over 90 percent of John Deere's employees at 14 plants across the nation rejected the company's offer.

Union and management negotiators held meetings all night Wednesday, hoping to reach a new deal.

The meetings were not successful in this regard, resulting in the nation's most significant private-sector strike since the six-week walkout that occurred at General Motors two years ago.

This strike is also the first for John Deere in just over three decades.

As a result of the walkout, operations will shutter at the company's 11 factories in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas, as well as three distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois and Colorado.