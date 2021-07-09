Latest Weather Blog
John Bel Edwards appointed to President's Council of Governors
BATON ROUGE - According to a Thursday news release from the office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Edwards will join President Joe Biden’s Council of Governors.
The council is a bipartisan advisory group of some of the nation’s governors that focuses on improving the coordination between state and federal agencies on issues of national homeland security.
The Governor expressed enthusiasm regarding his role on the council, saying, “It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government, especially as we face important issues like the COcyberinfrastructureroving our physical and cyber infrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things."
Click here to view the White House's statement on the President's appointment of nine members to his Council of Governors.
