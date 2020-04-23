Joe Burrow to wear No. 9 in Cincinnati; receives jerseys from Bengal's president

CINCINNATI- Bengals President Mike Brown gifted Joe Burrow and his family Bengal's jerseys on the eve of the NFL draft with the number he will wear in Cincinnati. Number 9.

Mike Brown officially welcomed LSU star quarterback to the team on Wednesday, just one day before the draft.

Brown sent Burrow a letter that said, amongst other things, that he looks forward to building championship football teams with him for many years to come, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Brown also sent Joe Burrow and his parents Bengals Jerseys with his number on the back, a number that Burrow is used to sporting. He will continue on to the NFL wearing number 9.

You can watch the draft live Thursday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.