Joe Burrow shows support for the Black community after shooting of Jacob Blake

1 hour 37 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 12:47 PM August 28, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas

Former LSU quarterback and current Cincinnati Bengal, Joe Burrow, is the latest athlete to show his support for the Black community and their fight against police brutality. 

During the recent protests following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Burrow choose to speak out about the situation with a post on Twitter.

On Thursday morning the Bengal athlete wrote:

In result to being shot seven times in the back by police Blake is now paralyzed.  

