Joe Burrow sets new single-season passing record for LSU

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow has officially passed for more yards in a single season than any quarterback in LSU's history. 

Burrow surpassed quarterback Rohan Davey's 2001 record of 3,347 yards in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Ole Miss. He finished the half with 319 passing yards.

LSU currently leads the Rebels 31-7.

