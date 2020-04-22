Joe Burrow says 'thank you' to LSU, Louisiana on eve of NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - One day before Joe Burrow is expected to be selected first overall in the NFL Draft, LSU unveiled billboards with a message from the quarterback directed at the university and the entire state of Louisiana: "Thank you."

LSU Athletics revealed its latest billboards on social media Wednesday, featuring the championship-winning Ohio native and his message to his school and the whole state.

A message from Louisiana's own...

Joe Burreaux pic.twitter.com/QVhboLk9w4 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 22, 2020

Like other billboards revealed by the university in the past, they're expected to go up at several locations around the Baton Rouge area.

Burrow's journey from being a back-up at Ohio State to leading the top team in the country at LSU this past season has made him a fan-favorite not only in Louisiana but back in his home state of Ohio, where the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to make him their franchise quarterback.

The Bengals have reportedly already reached out to Burrow, informing him he will be their first pick in the draft which begins airing Thursday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.