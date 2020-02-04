Joe Burrow says he plans to hire personal chef with first NFL check

BATON ROUGE - Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow is already aiming high as he prepares for the next level in his football career.

According to a report from TMZ, the soon to be NFL quarterback says he plans to hire a personal chef and invest in his physical health with his first NFL paycheck.

Other star athletes such as Lebron James, and Connor McGregor are among those who have joined in on this trend. Sources say Lebron James spends over a million dollars per year to keep up his physique.

Burrow went on to say he is not a picky eater and he hopes that whoever he hires can keep him in tip top shape and whip up a mean steak.