Joe Burrow's surgery successful, expected to make 'complete recovery'
CINCINNATI - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery this week after suffering a gruesome knee injury over a week ago.
The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that the Heisman winner's surgery went as planned, and the rookie is expected to make a full recovery. Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL, as well as other structural damage to his knee, during a game against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22.
"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return."— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 3, 2020
Though his surgery was a success, Burrow is still expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season, and his status for next year is still in question.
