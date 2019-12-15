Joe Burrow receives letter from Billy Cannon's family day before Heisman announcement

NEW YORK - Joe Burrow is slated to become just the second athlete in LSU history to win the Heisman Trophy, and the family of the man who pulled it off 60 years ago gave the QB one final show of support on the eve of the award ceremony.

Burrow finally landed in New York Friday morning ahead of Saturday's announcement. The LSU quarterback is the odds-on favorite to take home the most prestigious award in college football.

LSU Athletics also shared a photo of Burrow on the plane ride, during which he was given an envelope. Inside was a letter from the family of Billy Cannon, the first and only Tiger to take home the award back in 1959.

A letter from Billy Cannon’s family as we land in New York pic.twitter.com/AEwWDGiXKP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2019

Burrow is one of four finalists in New York for the announcement. The winner will be announced Saturday at 7 p.m.