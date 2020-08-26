81°
Joe Burrow partners with celeb jeweler to create unique chain
Former LSU quarterback turned Cincinnati Bengals rookie, Joe Burrow, has invested in a unique gift to himself as a way of kicking off his first season with the NFL.
According to TMZ, Burrow partnered with Leo Frost, a sought-after jeweler known for working with professional athletes and international celebrities, to create a diamond chain of his jersey number.
TMZ reports that the #9 pendant, which is made of 18k white gold and VVS diamonds, sits in an 18k white gold prong-set Cuban chain with VVS diamonds.
The luxurious piece is well-representative of Burrow's $36 million rookie deal with the Bengals.
