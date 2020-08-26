81°
Joe Burrow partners with celeb jeweler to create unique chain

3 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, August 26 2020
Source: TMZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Former LSU quarterback turned Cincinnati Bengals rookie, Joe Burrow, has invested in a unique gift to himself as a way of kicking off his first season with the NFL. 

According to TMZ, Burrow partnered with Leo Frost, a sought-after jeweler known for working with professional athletes and international celebrities, to create a diamond chain of his jersey number. 

TMZ reports that the #9 pendant, which is made of 18k white gold and VVS diamonds, sits in an 18k white gold prong-set Cuban chain with VVS diamonds. 

The luxurious piece is well-representative of Burrow's $36 million rookie deal with the Bengals. 

View this post on Instagram

Year 1 #ItCostsToFrost ?? @imvar

A post shared by Leo Frost (@leofrost) on

