Joe Burrow finds out about Carly McCord's death in interview

Photo Credit: The Advocate

ATLANTA - Right after LSU came out victorious in the 2019 Peach Bowl Joe Burrow was given devastating news by an unlikely person.

In the midst of all the excitement right after LSU's big win against Oklahoma Joe Burrow did a live post-game interview with ESPN hosts Dari Nowkhah, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow. During the interview Nowkhah mentioned how LSU's Offensive Coordinator, Steve Ensminger, lost his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord. The LSU quarterback responded to the news saying, "Oh my gosh. I didn't know that."

McCord was killed in a plane crash, that was en route to Atlanta so she could go to the game. The plane crashed right before the game started. When Ensminger got this devastating news he decided to refrain from telling the team, because he wanted them to focus on the game.

When the news was mentioned to Burrow he was very stunned and caught off guard. Sunday morning Nowkhah apologized for breaking that type of news to Burrow, as he did not know that the players were unaware.