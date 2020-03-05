Joe Burrow featured in new Nerf commercial

BATON ROUGE- Star LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is featured in a new Nerf commercial among other popular football players.

The "Nerf House" commercial portrays a training camp atmosphere in a reality-tv manner with fake commercials promoting Nerf guns throughout.

Julian Edelman, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, plays the coach in the game, teaching the players what to do and what not to do while playing the game.

Former LSU football player Jamal Adams is featured in the commercial as well. The other star athletes in the video include JuJu Smith-Schuster and Christian McCaffrey.

Edelman tells the players to wear eye protection, to not aim above the neck, to have fun, and specifically asks Burrow to avoid eating the darts.

Watch the full Nerf commercial here: