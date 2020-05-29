Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow calls for Americans to support black community in wake of George Floyd's death
BATON ROUGE - Newly-drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took to social media Friday and asked his followers to "open your ears, listen and speak" amid violent protests sparked by George Floyd's death in police custody.
Burrow's tweet Friday was the latest in a flood of public statements from athletes, officials and celebrities condemning the actions of Minneapolis police officers who were caught violently arresting Floyd on video.
The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020
The officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in the now-viral video was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Burrow was drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to its first national title since 2007 this past season.
