Joe Burrow becomes highest-paid player in NFL history
Former LSU quarterback and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in NFL history Thursday night.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow landed a 5-year, $275 million contract that gives him $219.01 million guaranteed. That is an average of $55 million per year.
A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023
Burrow has led to the Bengals to two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl, in which they lost to the Rams. Now, the 26-year-old quarterback is locked in with his team.
