Joe Burrow becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

1 hour 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, September 07 2023 Sep 7, 2023 September 07, 2023 7:33 PM September 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

Former LSU quarterback and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in NFL history Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow landed a 5-year, $275 million contract that gives him $219.01 million guaranteed. That is an average of $55 million per year.

Burrow has led to the Bengals to two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl, in which they lost to the Rams. Now, the 26-year-old quarterback is locked in with his team.

