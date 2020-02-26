Joe Burrow among LSU stars attending autograph-signing event at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - For a price, you'll soon be able to get your LSU memorabilia signed by some of the stars from the Tigers' historic 2019 season.

Sports Collectibles announced Wednesday that Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson will attend a signing event April 4 at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The company says it will be selling tickets ranging from $49 to $259. Tickets and merchandise will be available on-site the day of the signing event.

Anyone unable to attend can have their items sent to the event and shipped back to them. No unlicensed items nor anything featuring an NFL logo will be signed.

More LSU players are expected to be added to the event in the coming weeks.

More information can be found on Sports Collectibles' website.