Joe Alleva's exit from LSU a 'done deal'

BATON ROUGE – Joe Alleva's time as LSU's athletic director is coming to an end, reports say.

An anonymous member of the LSU Board of Supervisors told the Advocate that Alleva's resignation was a "done deal" Wednesday afternoon. The decision to oust Alleva was reportedly made during Tuesday's executive session, with some members uninvolved.

LSU publicly remained adamant – at least as of Wednesday morning – that Alleva remained in charge of the university’s athletics program amid rampant speculation in many circles around Baton Rouge that he was on his way out.

LSU said early Wednesday there was no change in Alleva’s employment.

Around the same time, a Business Report article early that same morning reported Alleva was expected to depart from the university as early as Wednesday.

Governor John Bel Edwards said he had no comment and directed inquiries to LSU when questioned by WBRZ at an event.

There were calls for Edwards to get involved in a decision to fire Alleva when controversy sparked over a decision to suspend LSU basketball coach Will Wade amid a federal wire-tapping scandal last month.

The Business Report said a high-ranking source within the LSU System told reporters there, Alleva’s departure was imminent.

Alleva has been a staple of LSU athletics, serving as Athletics Director since July 2008. Before joining LSU eleven years ago, he oversaw the athletics program at Duke University.

Alleva forced the resignation of then-lacrosse coach Mike Pressler whose collegiate athletes were accused – then exonerated – in a sexual assault investigation. The North Carolina Attorney General at the time said the team was the victim of a “tragic rush to accuse” and university officials later told a national news show, the decision to push out Pressler – spearheaded by Alleva – was wrong.

Alleva left Duke for LSU in 2008, two years after the case.

WBRZ uncovered through emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit Alleva mocked controversial decisions by the SEC over rescheduling games in an area expected to be impacted by a hurricane in 2016.

“This is a joke,” Alleva remarked in email chains over scheduling changes.

The Advocate reported in 2014 and then in 2015 of a series of contract extensions, locking Alleva to a deal with LSU until July 2020.

Alleva makes about $725,000 but with incentives his pay reaches $900,000.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz