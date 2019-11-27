Jindal headed to Europe on economic development trip

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. Bobby Jindal is headed to Europe, on a trip seeking new foreign investment for Louisiana, with the added opportunity for the possible presidential candidate to burnish his foreign policy credentials.



The travel contingent was leaving Sunday for an economic development mission that starts in London and continues in Switzerland and Germany. Jindal, his wife, chief of staff and economic development secretary are all included. The group returns Jan. 20.



Jindal will meet with executive of five companies in the manufacturing and services industries, including BASF, which has a large manufacturing site in Geismar. Names of the other firms weren't provided.



The Republican governor also intends to deliver a foreign policy address to the conservative Henry Jackson Society and to meet with political leaders in the United Kingdom while overseas.