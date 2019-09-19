Latest Weather Blog
Jindal: End flights from Ebola-stricken areas
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is urging the Obama Administration to block flights coming into the United States from Ebola-stricken countries.
In a statement Friday, Jindal said, "Even countries in Africa have cut back on or stopped accepting flights from countries with Ebola outbreaks."
Jindal's comments come as the U.S. begins treating at least two people diagnosed with the virus after visits to West Africa.
Jindal, in his statement, says the Obama Administration continues to resist shutting down flights. Jindal says they "instead say we should listen to 'the experts.' In fact, they said it would be counterproductive to stop these flights. That statement defies logic. ... This seems to be an obvious step to protect public health in the United States."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Major flooding in parts of Texas due to Imelda
-
I-10 closed, flooding reported in Texas due to Imelda
-
BREC approves master plan to remodel Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Candidates ready for first Louisiana governor's race debate
-
Dozens attend vigil at LSU after three students died separately
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar