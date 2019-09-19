Jindal: End flights from Ebola-stricken areas

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is urging the Obama Administration to block flights coming into the United States from Ebola-stricken countries.



In a statement Friday, Jindal said, "Even countries in Africa have cut back on or stopped accepting flights from countries with Ebola outbreaks."



Jindal's comments come as the U.S. begins treating at least two people diagnosed with the virus after visits to West Africa.



Jindal, in his statement, says the Obama Administration continues to resist shutting down flights. Jindal says they "instead say we should listen to 'the experts.' In fact, they said it would be counterproductive to stop these flights. That statement defies logic. ... This seems to be an obvious step to protect public health in the United States."