Jindal agrees to new housing protections for abuse victims

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 01 2015 Jul 1, 2015 July 01, 2015 6:11 PM July 01, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Victims of domestic violence are receiving new housing protections in state law.

Gov. Bobby Jindal's office announced Wednesday that the governor has signed the bill by Baton Rouge Sen. Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, that sets up the new guidelines.

In addition to allowing victims to break a lease to escape an abuser, the bill gives landlords the power to immediately evict those who are deemed abusers by the courts or a state welfare agency.

In limited situations, landlords also will be prohibited from evicting abuse victims.

Supporters said the bill was needed because there aren't enough protections for women who endure abuse. Opponents worried about taking away landlords' authority and causing unintended legal problems for them.

The changes take effect Aug. 1.

