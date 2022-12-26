Jindal administration asked to reconsider food stamp change

BATON ROUGE - A New Orleans organization advocating for low-income residents is urging Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration to end a new minimum work requirement enacted for more than 60,000 food stamp recipients.

The Jindal administration allowed a federal waiver to expire on Oct. 1 that allowed adults aged 18 to 49 without children to receive food stamps without a work requirement. They will soon be required to work at least 20 hours per week or be enrolled in a federally-approved job training program to receive benefits.

States that meet U.S. Labor Department criteria have been able to get waivers from the work requirements.

The New Orleans group Stand With Dignity is calling on the Jindal administration to reapply for a waiver, saying high unemployment will make it difficult for people to find jobs.