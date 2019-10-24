69°
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall

Source: Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall.
  
The Carter Center said in a statement Thursday that the former president had been released from a hospital and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.
  
The 95-year-old Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history.
