Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall
ATLANTA (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall.
The Carter Center said in a statement Thursday that the former president had been released from a hospital and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.
The 95-year-old Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history.
