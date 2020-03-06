Jill Biden defends her husband from a 'lunging vegan' and the moment goes viral

Jill Biden protects her husband from a 'lunging vegan' protester during a rally. Photo: Twitter

On Tuesday, when former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, attended a primary night rally in Los Angeles, a vegan protestor wielding a sign that said, 'Let Dairy Die' attempted to rush the stage in Biden's direction.

What happened next, is what captured the nation's attention.

Jill Biden rushed to her husband's defense, placing herself in front of her husband, physically blocking the 'lunging vegan' from access to the former Vice President.

Only a few seconds later, a second anti-dairy protestor stormed the stage. This time, Jill swung around, grabbed the protestor by the wrists and blocked her.

The Washington Post said the moment "could have been a scene out of the romantic thriller The Bodyguard, except the hero of the moment in this case was not a trained agent but Jill Biden."

Once the protestor was subdued, Jill said, "We're okay ...we're okay."

But that moment when Jill rushed to her husband's defense, Twitter went wild, praising the former second-lady for her 'fearless' defense of her husband.

So, while the majority of Sanders supporters may not have changed their stance against Joe Biden, it seems that many have become admirers of his 'heroic' wife.

Not the visual the @SecretService was looking for: Candidate's wife @DrBiden makes a split-second block, grabs wrist of person rushing stage, protects husband from lunging protester https://t.co/9xR63vvWqW — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) March 4, 2020

If any NFL teams are scouting for a right guard, Jill Biden is available. — Amy Siskind ???‍?? (@Amy_Siskind) March 4, 2020