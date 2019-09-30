76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jihadists attack U.S. Baledogle training base in Somalia

3 hours 22 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 6:26 AM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: BBC
By: WBRZ Staff

LOWER SHABELLE, SOMALIA - Jihadists have attacked a military base where U.S. soldiers train commandos in Somalia.

Locals report heavy blasts and gunfire at Baledogle airport in the southern Lower Shabelle region.

The al-Shabab militant group is claiming responsibility for the attack, saying they used a car bomb to blast through the gates before sending their fighters inside. 

Military officials say the jihadists have been pushed back.

In a separate incident, an Italian military convey has also been attacked in the capital, Mogadishu. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days