Jihadists attack U.S. Baledogle training base in Somalia

LOWER SHABELLE, SOMALIA - Jihadists have attacked a military base where U.S. soldiers train commandos in Somalia.

Locals report heavy blasts and gunfire at Baledogle airport in the southern Lower Shabelle region.

The al-Shabab militant group is claiming responsibility for the attack, saying they used a car bomb to blast through the gates before sending their fighters inside.

Military officials say the jihadists have been pushed back.

In a separate incident, an Italian military convey has also been attacked in the capital, Mogadishu.



