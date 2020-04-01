Jewel J. Newman Community Center Food Pantry to close

BATON ROUGE - As a result of the national health crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19, the Jewel J. Newman Community Center Food Pantry will be closing after this week.

Everyone who can stay at home should do so. Only those who need to go to stores for essential items, attend medical appointments, or those who are labeled as essential employees are exempt from the Governor’s directives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Food Pantry will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 to serve current A to Z clients.

Anyone who stops by should bring a picture ID and a cardboard box.

The Food Pantry is dedicated to prioritizing the health and safety of its staff, volunteers, and clients. For this reason, it has implemented a drive-thru pickup to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus while obtaining/handing out food.

