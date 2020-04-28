JetBlue to become first airline requiring all passengers, employees to wear masks while traveling

Several leading airlines will begin requiring passengers and/or flight attendants to wear masks to deter spread of COVID-19.

According to ABC News, JetBlue is on track to became the first major airline to require that everyone on their flights, from passengers to employees, wear face masks.

The new rule goes into effect next Monday.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty said. “This is the new flying etiquette."

On Tuesday United Airlines announced that all fl of its flight attendants will be required to wear masks. Airlines are also instituting new protocols when it comes to social distancing practices.

American Airlines says it is leaving about half of its middle seats empty in standard economy.

Delta Airlines is blocking all middle seats in standard economy.

United Airlines says although it can not "guarantee that adjacent seats will always go unoccupied" the airline believes it will be able to implement its proposed policy this week that no passenger will be forced to sit directly next to another passenger unless it is requested.

Nelson, who leads the largest flight attendant union in the U.S., called on the Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services last week to mandate that that all passengers and crew wear a face covering.

"From the airport door to the airplane door, on the airplane, and then back out through the airport, we want people wearing face coverings in all those areas," Nelson said. "That is what is recommended by the CDC to the general public when they are out in public, and that is exactly what should be happening in our airports and on our airplanes to help contain the spread of the virus."