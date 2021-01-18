Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake reveal name of new baby

Actress Jessica Biel and her famous husband Justin Timberlake announced news of a new addition to their small, close-knit family over the weekend.

According to CNN, Timberlake revealed that he and Biel have a new son named Phineas.

The two, married in 2012, already have a 5-year-old son named Silas.

Timberlake broke the news to New Orleans native comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a sneak preview on social media, DeGeneres recalled learning via FaceTime that the couple were expecting and said to Timberlake: "You're a dad again, you have another little child."

Justin Timberlake lifts up his son Silas next to his wife Jessica Biel at the Crans Montana Golf Club on August 27, 2019 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Timberlake, who turns 40 this month, told DeGeneres she was "one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told."

When asked if he'd share the baby's name, Timberlake readily agreed, saying: "His name is Phineas and he's awesome. And he's so cute. And nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier, very grateful."