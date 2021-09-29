Jesse Palmer named new host of 'The Bachelor'

Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer, a television broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, is set to host the very reality series that he starred in back in 2004, according to Variety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse James Palmer (@jessepalmer)

This new gig with 'The Bachelor' is by no means Palmer's first time hosting a reality show.

The 42-year-old former New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers player is currently hosting ABC’s summer series “The Ultimate Surfer,” and he previously hosted a reality series “The Proposal” in 2018.

These are in addition to his hosting duties for ABC’s Disney Parks’ holiday specials and ABC’s presentation of the NFL Draft.

Variety cites its sources as saying the idea is for Palmer to host both 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' this season and those to come, but nothing is set in stone for future seasons as the network has not renewed either series beyond their next seasons.

The news outlet goes on to say that the hosting format for future seasons of “Bachelor In Paradise,” which were previously to be led by former host Chris Harrison, is still in flux.

In any case, the next season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres next month, will be hosted by fan-favorites Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the former stars of “The Bachelorette,” who co-hosted the most recent season of the female-fronted spinoff this past spring.

Palmer has been an ESPN analyst since 2007 and his days are on track to become even busier.

In addition to hosting “The Bachelor” Season 26, he's also signed an extension to will continue his studio role with the network during the 2021-2022 college football season.

“The Bachelor” said adieu to Harrison earlier this year after a highly-publicized controversy over racist photos of winning contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, which Harrison defended. Harrison’s defense triggered widespread criticism, which led to him apologizing for causing “harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism.”

In his apology, Harrison is quoted as saying, “I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

Harrison eventually left the reality series and received a $9 million payout.

Variety reports that Palmer is now officially signed on for Season 26 of 'The Bachelor,’ which will air in 2022.