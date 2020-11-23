65°
'Jeopardy!' resumes filming next week with interim hosts
'Jeopardy!' will start filming the first of its new episodes without beloved host Alex Trebek next week.
The game show says filming begins Nov. 30. for its new slate of episodes without the late Trebek. The episodes will feature a series of interim guest hosts until it ultimately lands on a full-time replacement.
We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020
Trebek had hosted the show since 1984. He passed away earlier this month after his battle with pancreatic cancer.
