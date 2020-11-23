65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Jeopardy!' resumes filming next week with interim hosts

35 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, November 23 2020 Nov 23, 2020 November 23, 2020 4:54 PM November 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

'Jeopardy!' will start filming the first of its new episodes without beloved host Alex Trebek next week.

The game show says filming begins Nov. 30. for its new slate of episodes without the late Trebek. The episodes will feature a series of interim guest hosts until it ultimately lands on a full-time replacement. 

Trebek had hosted the show since 1984. He passed away earlier this month after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days