'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek undergoing chemotherapy again

Source: GMA
By: WBRZ Staff

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says that he is undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

During an interview with "GMA" Trebek said his doctors have decided to have him undergo chemo again after he lost a large amount of weight and his numbers "went sky high" after finishing his first round of chemo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy,'" Trebek said before, "I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

In March the host announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He finished his first round of chemo in August.

