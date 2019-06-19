84°
Latest Weather Blog
'Jeopardy!' champion donates portion of winnings to cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name
CHICAGO - The 'Jeopardy!' superstar who earned over $2.4 million as a contestant on the show has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name.
The long-time host announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. James Holzhauer, who won 32 straight games, donated a portion of his earnings to pancreatic cancer research to honor Trebek.
"For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors," Holzhauer wrote.
Trebek has recently said his treatment has been going well and that he is "near remission."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs officials: Residents need to help maintain their ditches
-
Nursing home resident found dead from cocaine overdose
-
103-year-old Baton Rouge woman sets new record for 50-meter dash
-
Republic hiring more workers, buying new equipment in effort to improve trash...
-
Condos along popular Baton Rouge getaway burned; pets still missing
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field